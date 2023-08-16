Mrs. Ramona “Nonie” Simon, age 91, of Grand Haven died peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, August 10, 2023, at home. She was born May 7, 1932, in Rising Sun, Indiana, to Raymond and Annabelle (McDonald) Detzel. On July 8, 1961, she married Kenneth Simon in Covington, Kentucky.
Ramona had many interests including pets, gardening, camping, water sports, the Detroit Tigers and games of all kinds. She especially enjoyed attending football, basketball, baseball, softball, cheer competitions and concerts to cheer on grandkids and did not miss a single event. She was a Campfire Girl leader for many years. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family celebrating life’s moments, big and small, every chance she got. No birthday, holiday or achievement went unrecognized. She will be greatly missed.
