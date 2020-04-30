Randall Jonathan Wysong, son, brother, friend, father, age 45, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly the morning of April 27, 2020. He was born March 16, 1975, in Detroit, Michigan.
Randall graduated from Spring Lake High School in 1994 and then attended Muskegon Community College. He was often found on the golf course or spending time with his family. Randall was a proud member of the Alcoholics Anonymous in Grand Haven where he shared his strength, hope and encouragement to many people.
