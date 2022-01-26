Randall Lee Purcell, age 69 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Sanctuary at the Oaks in Muskegon. He was born on December 28, 1952, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Robert and Ruth (Start) Purcell.
Randy graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, during the Vietnam War Era. He then worked as a supervisor for Purcell Home Improvement for many years. Randy played softball on the Purcell softball team for the company league and enjoyed riding his Harley, deer hunting out in the woods, and being out on the water, fishing. He also enjoyed playing disc-golf, playing video games with his grandchildren, and once in a while taking a ride to the casino to play slot machines.
