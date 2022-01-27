The Memorial Service with full Military Honors for Randy Purcell will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
