Raymond Berg

Raymond A. Berg, age 87, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1932, to Frederick and Wilhelmina (Gross) Berg in Grand Haven, MI.
Ray was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He worked for over 27 years at Ottawa Steel and retired from Teledyne in 1996. Ray was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 64 years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed, fishing, golfing, playing cards, camping and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed traveling and spending all the time he could with his family. On June 11, 1955, he married the love of his life, Carolyn, and they spent 64 happy years together. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Berg; children, Vicki (Terry) VanOordt, Deb Catron, Mike (Kathleen) Berg, Tom (Laura) Berg, Scott (Sara) Berg, Ken (Amy) Berg; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Berg; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, James Berg; siblings, Ed and Fred Berg; son-in-law, Jack Catron.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (406 E. Savidge St.) at 11 a.m. with Rev. Fr. David Gross presiding. Visitation will take place one hour prior to mass. Burial will take place in Spring Lake Cemetery. For a more lasting memory, donations in Ray’s name can be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St. Spring Lake, MI 49456. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.