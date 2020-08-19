Raymond G. Spangler, age 90 of Robinson Township, passed away at home on his 90th birthday, Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born August 16, 1930, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late John J. and Alice (Boering) Spangler.
Raymond met Lucille Nuismer at Dornbos Fish House in 1945, and on December 30, 1950, they were married. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2019, after 68 years of marriage.
Raymond was a lifetime resident of Grand Haven and he proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for 20 years. He worked at Camfield’s Bakery and Peel Bros. Construction, and later was a truck driver for A/R Freight (now ATL Transport), retiring in 1991. Raymond was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting, fishing and boating. He always looked forward to going up north to spend time at his cabin and go snowmobiling.
Raymond will be remembered and missed by his daughter, Diane (Gary) Gray of Robinson Township; his son, Daniel (Lisa) Spangler of Robinson Township; four grandsons: Jason and Shane Spangler, Chris and Cory (Sarah) Gray; great-grandson, Michael Spangler; sister-in-law, Tillie Spangler; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; two brothers, Richard and John Spangler; and sister-in-law, Laura Spangler.
The Memorial Service for Raymond will be held outside at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Ray’s House (14420 128th Ave., Grand Haven, 49417) with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Raymond’s online guestbook.
