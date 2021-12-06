Raymond Joseph Masko Sr. passed away peacefully in his home on December 3, 2021. Ray was born in Chicago in 1927 and moved to Robinson Township as a young man. He met the love of his life, Patricia (Zysk) Masko, at St. Patrick’s Church. They were married nearly 70 years. She will happily share their story with you.
Together they had six children: Ray Jr., Mary, Mitch, Lisa, Martha and Amy. Their large family includes their two daughters-in-law (Karen and Therese), their three sons-in-law (Jamie, Rich, and Sean), 14 grandchildren (Angie, Amanda, Jake, Josh, Elizabeth, Sarah, Laura, Erin, Jan, Zofia, Zosia, Raymond, William, Elizabeth, and their spouses), seven great-grandchildren (Joe, Christian, Grady, Ireland, Finnegan, MacGregor and Rowan), two siblings (John and Mary), 14 siblings-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
