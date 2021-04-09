Raymond Lyle Grimm, 81 of Grand Haven died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
ALERT
Latest News
- 'A tough year': Pandemic gives MSU, U-M coaches new perspective on profession
- Woman critically injured in early-morning crash on US 31
- NHL grapples with vaccine inequity between U.S. and Canada
- Local JA grad gives back to program
- State Briefs
- Developer/treasure hunter excited by discovery of old tractor on work site
- Ottawa County is focusing on farms
- Alarming spike in drownings tied to COVID, study finds
Most Popular
Articles
- West Olive man killed in single vehicle crash early Sunday morning
- SL woman killed in head-on crash on M-104
- Driver hurt when semi veers across U.S. 31, rolls
- No injuries reported in Amtrak train vs. semi crash
- Floating bridge to be repaired this spring
- Continued pressure on BLP needed to save Grand Haven
- Mary Rawlinson Creason
- Man arrested after exposing himself at motel swimming pool
- Sharing the love of gardening
- John Van Eenenaam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (14)
- Questioning Christianity and life (11)
- It's your money, so you decide (7)
- Your Views (7)
- Good advice from an unexpected source (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Ask Whitmer when she'll set Michigan free (4)
- GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' (3)
- Donald Trump champions the right to die in vaccine message (3)
- Free Michigan from autocratic rule (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.