Raymond Mason Sinclair, age 63 of Grand Haven, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 3, 2019, at home.
He was born December 27, 1955, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Cecil and Florence (Kirby) Sinclair. After graduating high school, Ray earned a master’s degree from Central Michigan University. For many years he was a part of Emmanuel Free Church. Over the last eight years, Ray worked at Meijer in the meat department. Ray’s lifelong passion was karate, and as an instructor, he was respected and loved by many. He earned a 6th-degree black belt (masters level) in the American Karate System, was a member of Kicks for Christ Federation, and was often found teaching at Life for Christ Karate, Crusader Martial Arts, the YMCA, Culver Academy and many other places. Ray was not only a wealth of martial arts knowledge, but he always had a pithy saying for some aspect of life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Florence Sinclair.
The Memorial Service for Ray will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Emmanuel Free Church in Spring Lake, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating. Interment will be at Norton Cemetery in Norton Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Free Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ray’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.