Raymond Robert Olejniczak, age 77, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. He was born September 4, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Raymond and Helen (Domasik) Olejniczak Sr.
Ray married Rose Marie Wandrych on December 3, 1982, and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2016. Ray was a member of St. Patrick’s-St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, and enjoyed fishing, gardening and being outdoors working in his yard.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his three sons: Robert R. (Kimberly) Olejniczak of Grand Rapids, Steven L. Olejniczak of Martin and James B. Olejniczak of Grand Rapids; his grandson, Kori Olejniczak; sisters, Christine David and Lori Russell; and brother, Michael (Jane) Olejniczak.
The Funeral Service for Raymond will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Norman Droski officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society of Michigan. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ray’s online guestbook.
