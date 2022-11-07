Raymond “Ray” William Squires, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at a local care facility. He was born on December 23, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to the late Raymond Carpenter and Isabel (Cross) Squires.
Ray graduated from Muskegon High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967, during the Vietnam War Era, where he was a Green Beret. He worked as manager at Plumb’s Supermarket and Radio Shack, and then as corrections officer at the Michigan Department of Corrections for many years before his retirement, moving to Grand Haven from Ionia two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.