Renee M. Nook, age 58, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Holland Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 8, 1962, in Grand Haven to Raymond and Patricia (Lyons) Beebe Sr.; and she married John R. Nook on June 17, 1983, in Grand Haven.
Renee was a proud member of the Nottawaseppe Huron Band of Potawatomi Native Americans. She had previously worked for Creative Plastics and also in food service. Renee most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.
