Reta K. Carney, age 90, formerly of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully in Batavia, Illinois, in the Michaelson Center at The Holmstad.
Reta was predeceased by her parents, Dagmar Pripp Kuhlmann and William Kuhlmann; husband Eugene R. Carney; son William Carney; and sister Barbara Borchert. She is survived by Paula Carney (Richard Thomas), Chicago, Carla (Glenn) Morris, Rockford, Michigan, Lisa Carney (Jan Sabelstrom), Miami Beach, Florida, and Peter Carney (David Olsen), Tigard, Oregon; grandchildren: Abby (Jason) Sparks, Sydney Morris, Rachel (David) Ortiz and Nathan (Lauren) Morris; and four great-grandchildren.
Reta was born in 1930, married Gene in 1952 and raised their family in Chicago. They moved to Spring Lake, Michigan, after her husband’s retirement. Reta worked in the pharmacy at D&W and volunteered at the Spring Lake library. In 2014 after a brief illness, Reta moved to The Holmstad. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Michaelson Center for their care, especially during this time.
A burial will take place at Spring Lake Cemetery in the future. Memorials may be made in Reta’s memory to the Friends of Spring Lake District Library, 123 East Exchange Street, Spring Lake, MI 49456.
