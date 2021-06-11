The Rev. Dennis Carroll Benson, 85, of West Olive died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
