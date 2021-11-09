The Rev. Dr. Larry Dannemiller was born on August 3, 1925, in Akron, Ohio. He was one of seven children.
Larry was ordained a Catholic priest in 1950, married in 1970, and had three children: Jason, Julie and Joel. He became a Protestant minister and served churches in Seattle, Muskegon and Grand Haven. In 1977, Larry married Maggie, which included her son, Jeffrey Bonner. He organized many educational trips to the Holy Land, China, England, Ireland, Italy and beyond. Larry was also a published author and a licensed pilot. When he wanted to do something, he made it happen.
