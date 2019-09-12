Glenn Allen Sjoerdsma, 85, of Goodyear, Arizona, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 8, 2019, at LifeStream Nursing Facility of Youngstown, Arizona.
He was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on July 20, 1934, grew up there and graduated in 1952 from Grand Haven High School. He was born into God’s family when he was 16. He enrolled at the Grand Rapids Baptist College and Seminary, and graduated in 1960. That same year, he and his wife, Joyce, were authorized by Baptist Mid-Missions for missionary service and, two years later, they (and three small children) left for language study in Costa Rica. After a year’s language study, they left for Peru, South America, serving in both Cuzco and the capital city of Lima for 10 years. Due to Glenn’s lung problems, the Lord led them back to our needy homeland, where he has been instrumental in planting English- and Spanish-speaking churches and training young people to serve the Lord.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce; one daughter, Karen (Nicolas) Espinoza of Thousand Oaks, California; two sons, Mark (Debbie) Sjoerdsma of Buckeye, Arizona, and Timothy (Becky) Sjoerdsma of Loveland, Colorado; a son-in-law, Paul (Tina) Dennis of Placerville, California; and six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Elinor Rice of Spring Lake, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Bill Rice; and a daughter, Debora Dennis.
Preferred memorials are to: Baptist Mid-Missions (Trujillo, Peru, Seminary), P.O. Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130; or West Pointe Baptist Church (Building Fund), 18211 W. Las Brisas Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.