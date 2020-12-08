On December 5, 2020, Rhea Marjorie Teunis took Jesus’ hand and entered into glory.
Rhea was born on Leap Year, February 29, 1928, to Roelf and Margaret Venema, and raised on her parents’ farm in Fruitport. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until she went to high school, graduating from Coopersville High School. She worked at Camfield Products in Grand Haven, where her duties included testing toasters. There she met Robert “Bob” Teunis, and after a period of courtship they were married on July 6, 1950. After having her first child, she became a full-time housewife and mom. Her devotion to her growing family was unmatched. She loved to fish and was an accomplished fisherwoman. She enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Woodland Lake, where she planted flowers in her vacation community in an effort to beautify the area. She enjoyed working on funeral luncheons at church. She was an awesome baker and known for her yummy desserts. She enjoyed doing puzzles, word searches and helping her children with their projects. In her younger years, she enjoyed canning the things she grew in her garden and were grown at her dad’s farm. She was a member of the Spring Lake Christian Reformed Church.
