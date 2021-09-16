Rhonda A. Barnes, age 56 of Spring Lake, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Mercy Hospital. She was born on June 13, 1965 in the U.S. Territory of Guam to Ronald and Mary Anne (Laufersky) Barnes.
Rhonda attended Ottawa Area Center School until age 26, and worked for many years at Kandu Industries of Grand Haven. She enjoyed reading, writing, coloring, and listening to music. Rhonda loved her family and especially loved her dog, Buddy. She had an amazing mind in which she could remember everyone’s birthday and anniversary. Rhonda enjoyed having her snacks, especially ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.