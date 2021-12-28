Richard A. Vriesman, born to Dorothy and John Vriesman on June 7, 1953, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 23, 2021. He was 68 years old.
He was married to Margo on Aug. 15, 2014. He leaves behind his sister Gayle (Larry) and brothers Steve (Karen), Ron (Lynne) and Mark (Amy), his daughter Tanya, Abe and family, and son Ryan, many nieces, nephews and grandkids who loved him dearly. Rick was preceded in death by his sister Diane.
