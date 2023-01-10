Mr. Richard Lee “Rick” DuShane, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Grand Haven, Michigan. He was born in Grand Haven on January 24, 1944, and was a life-long resident. He graduated from University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Education and from Michigan State University with a Master of Counseling.
Rick was first employed by Grand Haven Area Public Schools as a teacher, but soon after became the school counselor which he held for the remainder of his over 40-year career. He was responsible for bringing soccer to Grand Haven as a scholastic sport, and was instrumental in the program until his retirement in the early 2000s. Rick enjoyed working on his house, photography, playing Chess, and traveling, especially to Europe. Most importantly, Rick loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.