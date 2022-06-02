The angels welcomed home one of the truly good ones when Richard “Rick” Glenn Ebel, 89, died on May 16 after a long fight with Lewy body dementia in Silverton, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy McGregor Ebel, who died on September 9, 2011. Rick, a man of enormous intellect, had a smile which could disarm anyone and was a friend to all who knew him. He was the loving father of and is survived by his son, Robert Ebel (wife Melissa Ebel) of Beaufort, S.C., and grandfather to their children, Ashlyn and Brandon Ebel; and his daughter, Challen Bomont (husband Steve Bomont) of Wilsonville, Oregon, and grandfather to their daughter, Donelle Bomont.
