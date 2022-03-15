Richard “Dick” Gene Munch, age 78 of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at home. He was born on October 9, 1943, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Harry and Bertha (Retzloff) Munch. Dick married Katherine Irey Schultz on September 20, 1969, in Grand Haven.
Dick graduated from Grand Haven High School and attended Western Michigan University. He worked for Challenge Machinery for 42 years, retiring at age 62. He was a long-time member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Spring Lake and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin in Freesoil. Dick loved the warm, summer months and spending time on the water in the sunshine. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, especially poker, attending sporting events, and spending time with his grandchildren. The most memorable trip Dick talked about often was the cruise they took to Alaska.
