The Memorial Service for Richard Groenevelt will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
