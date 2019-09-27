Mr. Richard H. Brolick, age 81, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Grand Rapids. He was born August 26, 1938, to Henry and Helen (Andrich) Brolick in Chicago, Illinois.
Richard was president and co-owner of Zelenka Nursery, Sawyer Nursery, Spectral Enterprises, Northland Express Transport and Bremer Authentic Ingredients. He was past president of the Michigan Association of Nurseryman. Richard played a major role in developing Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park into a world-class horticulture and sculpture destination. He served on the Board of Directors starting in 1995, which is when Meijer Gardens first opened their doors to the public. Richard served on the board many terms, totaling 18 years and served as chairman of the Board of Directors from 2005 to 2007. He took part in several committees including the Executive Committee, Nominating Committee, Finance Committee, Sculpture Advisory Committee and Development Committee. Richard also chaired the Meijer Gardens Long Range Planning Committee, leading to the selection of architects for a major expansion project that has become known as "Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love." At the time of his death, he was serving as a member of the Long Range Planning Committee and a Special Events Committee formed to plan the celebration of the opening of all the new facilities.
Richard enjoyed many activities including boating, skiing, snowmobiling, biking and traveling. Boating was his passion and he captained his yacht throughout the Bahamas with family and friends. He loved to entertain and was frequently hosting gatherings. He wanted to be sure that his guests were having fun and was always ready to explore and experience new things. Richard was also an avid reader and loved his boating charts and maps of his travels.
On September 4, 1999, he married Sheri Kiekover, and she survives him along with his children: Kraig (Cathy) Brolick, Kim (Donn) Herreman, Brett (Ronnie) Brolick and Melissa (Scott Graham) Brolick; four grandchildren: Christopher (Rebeca) Brolick, Kyle Herreman, Chad (Michele) Herreman and Darbie (Richard) Sandwick; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Brolick; brother, Henry (Sharon) Brolick; sister, Joan (David) Thompson; in-laws, Jerald (Nona) Kiekover; brother-in-law, Steve (Netty) Kiekover; sister-in-law, Linda Kiekover; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held for Richard at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444, with Pastor Dan Anderson officiating. Visitation with the family will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be directed to The Richard and Sheri Brolick Unrestricted Fund at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Foundation. Burial will take place at Spring Lake Cemetery. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.