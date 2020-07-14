Richard Harden, age 87, of Grand Haven and formerly of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church (920 Fulton St., Grand Haven, MI 49417). If you are not able to attend the service, it will be uploaded to Richard Harden Tribute Page on the Sytsema website. Memorial contributions: may be given to The Lewy Body Dementia Association or North Ottawa Community Hospice. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

