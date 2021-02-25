Richard James Rutherford, age 92, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at home. He was born December 21, 1928, in Belleville, Illinois, to William A. and Mary E. (Taliaferro) Rutherford; and he married Carol Jean Vollmer on February 24, 1951, in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Richard served his country in the Coast Guard during the Korean War. He has resided in the area since 1949. Richard worked for EPE Technologies as the production manager for 40 years. He was an active member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church in Spring Lake and the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven. Richard previously served as president of the Buccaneer Banquet and chairman of the Cooper Industries Credit Union for six years. He also was active with the barbershop chorus and minstrel show, and he enjoyed playing softball, watching all sports, and was an avid Michigan fan (Go Blue!). His other interests were deer hunting and hiking, where he would never accept a ride to his blind, even though it was a mile walk to his blind.
