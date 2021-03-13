Richard James Rutherford, age 92, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at home.
A public visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at The VanZantwick Chapel with masks and social distancing required, followed by a private family service with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Please visit Richard’s tribute page to view his service. Military honors will be accorded Richard by the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Honor Guard. Memorials to Interim Hospice or Spring Lake Presbyterian Church are appreciated.
