Richard Joseph Novak, age 80, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at The Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence. He was born October 15, 1942, in Detroit, MI to Joseph and Gertrude (Koper) Novak, and married Cheryl Brown on August 17, 1990.
Richard served his country in the Army, as a military policeman during the Cuban missile crisis, and also in the Army National Guard upon his return home. He worked for Ford Motor Company in computer sales and marketing for twenty-five years.
