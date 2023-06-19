Richard Karl Bazany passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at home.
Rick was born in Chicago but lived most of his life in Grand Haven, MI, graduating in 1956 from Grand Haven High School. Rick had a varied career as a Director at Square D Corporation, Raleigh, NC; President of Automated Process Control, Jackson MS; President of Ackerman Electric, Grand Rapids, MI; a Manufacturers Agent for Toshiba International and Vice-President of sales for Whittacker Electric, Muskegon, MI.
