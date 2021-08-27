Richard Kruizenga died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 15, 2020. A husband, father, executive and philanthropist, Richard was born in Spring Lake, Michigan in 1930 and died 25 miles away in Holland, Michigan, just short of his 90th birthday. He traveled many miles in between and affected a great many people along the way.
A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at Spring Lake Township Cemetery, followed by a reception at Central Park next to the cemetery. The family is inviting family and friends of Richard to the Kruizenga Art Museum on the campus of Hope College at 2 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 (271 Columbia Ave., Holland, MI 49423), for a celebration of remembrance for Mr. Kruizenga. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kruizenga Art Museum. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
