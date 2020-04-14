Mr. Richard M. Tubbs, age 81, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Sikeston, Missouri, on February 13, 1939, to Oscar and Ruth (Counselor) Tubbs, and served his country in the National Guard. He married the former Patricia A. Brouwer on June 26, 1959.
Mr. Tubbs had been employed at Story & Clark for 25 years, and then Akzo Nobel until retiring. Richard was a member of United Lutheran Church and also of North Ottawa Gun Club, Ducks Unlimited, VFW and lifetime member of AMVETS. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.