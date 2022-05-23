It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Richard Lee Mann, age 84. He passed away the morning of May 16, 2022, at home with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 19, 1938, to Henry and Helen (Currier) Mann. Richard’s family moved to Grand Haven, Mich., during his early childhood years, where he met Pauline Anne Myers at their local church and married her March 22, 1958. He was a devoted husband and father. Together, Richard and Pauline raised their three children in a home he worked hard to build in Grand Haven. He was an active member of the Randall St. Church of Christ. Richard retired from Miller and Smith of Spring Lake, Mich., after being a dedicated employee for 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and putting on a good joke during his free time.
