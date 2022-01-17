Richard Dennis Miller, age 75 of Hudsonville (formerly of Grand Haven), passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at a local care facility.
He was born on March 11, 1946 in Grand Haven, MI to the late William and Emily (Lewandowski) Miller. Richard graduated from Grand Haven High School and worked as a long haul truck driver for 25 years before his retirement. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and being in his truck on the open road.
