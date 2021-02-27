Mr. Richard Nienhouse Jr., age 91, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born November 19, 1929, in Spring Lake to Richard Sr. and Louise (Voss) Nienhouse. On June 3, 1949, he married the love of his life, Lucille Graham, in Spring Lake.
Richard was employed by VerPlank Trucking for over 36 years. He loved his family and spending over 30 years camping at Grand Marais, Michigan. Richard also enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was a voracious reader. He will be missed.
