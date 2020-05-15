Mr. Richard Lewis Peel, age 76 of LeRoy, Michigan passed away Monday May 11, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born in Avondale, Michigan on October 3, 1943 to Nelson and Hilda Peel.
Richard was a devoted Christian who loved sharing his faith with others. He was a loving husband caring for his wife, Judith of many years. He enjoyed hunting, reading his Bible and spending time outdoors. He acquired many skills including entrepreneurship, carpentry, engineering, drafting, and accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.