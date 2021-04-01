Mr. Richard R. Yedinak, age 94, currently of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and formerly of Grand Haven, Michigan, and Nashua, New Hampshire, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was born June 27, 1926, in Grand Haven to Joseph and Mary (Kasper) Yedinak. On September 11, 1948, he married the love of his life, Theresa Knue, and she preceded him in death on December 17, 1999.
His main devotion was to family. He was a loving husband and father. Also, Richard devoted himself to his church, first to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven, and then for 38 years at St. Joseph, The Worker, Catholic Church in Nashua, N.H. He opened the church and attended Mass every day, and performed many duties there. He was on numerous church committees and volunteered frequently, especially at the Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. He was also a life member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard was a prolific and generous patron of many charities for the needy. At various times he enjoyed playing softball, fishing, bowling and golfing. He also enjoyed the company of many dear friends and family from both Grand Haven and Nashua. His Nashua friends were special to him in his retirement. Together they had many great adventures.
