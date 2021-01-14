Richard “Richie” August Turinsky, 80, of Mountain View, Arkansas, and formerly of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. Richie was born August 14, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late Richard and Martha (Dressler) Turinsky.
Richard was a veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country in both the Berlin and Cuban Missile Crisis. Richie spent his working career as a tool and die maker, and could be found taking care of animals or catch-and-release fly fishing in his free time. He will be remembered for his philosophies, intellect, realism, quick wit and outgoing personality. He mentored countless individuals throughout his life and walked with them as they became productive members of society. He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
