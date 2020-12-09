Richard “Rick” John Derf, age 75, of Grand Haven, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Holland Community Hospital. He was born July 25, 1945, in Plymouth, Indiana, to the late Richard and Hattie (Hupp) Derf, former family owners of Derf Jewelers, in Plymouth.
Rick married Martha “Marty” Baughman on June 25, 1967, in Plymouth, Indiana. He was the president of the Plymouth Softball Association, member of the IHSAA and was a well-known sports broadcaster in Plymouth, Indiana, announcing high school sports, including the 1977 Plymouth High School football state championship game and again in 1982 for the Plymouth High School state championship basketball game.
