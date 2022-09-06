Richard “Rick” Turner, age 74, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born December 13, 1947, in the Village of Cass City, Michigan, to Garfield and Marion (Collins) Turner.
Rick attended Cass City High School and was a standout football player. After high school, he would graduate from Central Michigan University with a master’s degree in education. Rick spent 32 years in education and taught at North Branch High School. He also had a love for coaching. Rick coached boys junior varsity football and girls varsity softball, giving him the opportunity to coach his own daughter, Heather.
