Richard Ritter, age 75, of Spring Lake passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Heartwood Lodge. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
ALERT
Latest News
- Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
- GH City Council, BLP trustee application deadline 1 month away
- State Briefs
- GHAPS superintendent remains flexible in pandemic
- Mayor hopes residents learned important life lessons
- Key moments that defined the first year of the pandemic
- Grand Haven forecast
- Four goal second period propels Bucs hockey into driver’s seat for conference title
Most Popular
Articles
- GH's McMullen, a youth track coach and former Olympian, dies
- ‘He bleeds red and gray’
- Paul McMullen
- Judge rules in favor of city in Duncan lawsuit
- Daniel Cherette
- 3-story commercial, residential development proposed for village
- Full force: New era of full-time firefighters starts Sunday
- Community remembers Paul McMullen
- GH bike shop on the move
- Barbara Bekins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- More questions than answers (17)
- Choosing the path of most resistance (4)
- A cancel culture or a culture of accountability? (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Scottville Clown Band makes a plea for help (3)
- How Biden can fix America's tarnished image (3)
- Don’t chill speech in reforming elections (2)
- BLP to recommend demolition of diesel plant for townhomes, despite survey (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Free speech debate about social media is broken (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.