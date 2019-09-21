Rick J. Barnhill, age 71, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Harbor Hospice-Poppen House after a brief illness.
He was born April 20, 1948, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Richard and Maxine (Pike) Barnhill. Rick married Carol Nuismer on November 7, 1969, and together they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this November.
Rick resided in Grand Haven his entire life. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1966. Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army in December 1967 and served in Vietnam. After leaving the military, Rick attended Muskegon Community College and Grand Valley State University, where he graduated with a B.S. in health science in 1974. Rick was a member of the United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for several years. He worked in automotive part sales in the Grand Haven area for many years. Rick was a member of the American Legion for the last 46 years, and he enjoyed playing softball, going camping and spending time listening to the oldies.
Rick will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Rachelle (David) Purosky of Norton Shores and Deanna (Schaefer) Arnould of Hudsonville; five grandchildren: Bella, Jackie and Vincent Purosky, Caleb Barnhill, and Carson Arnould; sister, Sherry Fricano; brothers-in-law, Ronald (Denise) Nuismer and Gary (Dianne) Nuismer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Jacobs; in-laws, Herman and Theda Nuismer; and brothers-in-law, Joe Fricano and Nelson Jacobs.
The Memorial Service for Rick will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Bytwerk officiating. Full Military Rites will be performed by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Rick’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.