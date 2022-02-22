Rick Olen Miller, age 72 of Grand Haven, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Robbinswood Assisted Living. He was born on April 7, 1949, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Fred and Olga “Ollie” (Thompson) Miller. Rick married Sally Beth Shoemaker on March 23, 1972, and she preceded him in death on September 10, 1992.
Rick graduated from Grand Haven High School, where he was the star of the track team. He played in a local band while in high school for many years, and loved music. Rick attended Ferris State University, and then graduated from Grand Valley State University with his bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He worked for Eagle Ottawa Leather Company for several years before his retirement. Rick was a long-time member and volunteer at the Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925, and was also a long-time member and volunteer of the Sons of the American Legion Post 28. He was a coin collector who enjoyed playing softball, boating, and scuba-diving and snorkeling on his trips to the Caribbean. Rick looked forward to taking his monthly gambling trips with friends to Las Vegas, Tunica, Atlantic City and Omaha.
