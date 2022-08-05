Robert George Anderson, age 94, went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1928, to Ernest and Elizabeth Anderson in Muskegon.
A Memorial Service for Bob will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (527 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417), with visitation taking place an hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.
