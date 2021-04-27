Robert “Bob” S. Baldus, 76, formerly of Grand Haven, went to meet his Savior face to face on April 15, 2021, at a Lansing hospital from surgical complications.
Bob was born to Robert and Betty (Connor) Baldus of Grand Haven on October 17, 1944. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1963, served in the United States Navy and attended Ferris State University. Bob worked as the nursing home administrator at North Ottawa Care Center for several years. He was active in Drum Corps, GHHS band boosters, Chamber of Commerce and many more. Bob married Pamela Swartz in 1995 and relocated to Arizona, where they lived for 22 years. They returned to Mason, Michigan, in 2017, where Bob was a devoted father and grandfather.
