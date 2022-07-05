Robert “Bill” W. Eskew, age 84, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born September 7, 1937, in Spring Lake, Michigan, to John and Pauline (Batchelor) Eskew. On August 23, 1958, Robert married the love of his life, Barbara Mihalek, and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage together.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Spring Lake. After high school, Robert spent 43 years as a technical illustrator for General Dynamics. Robert was a person of many talents. He loved cars, especially building them from the frame up and then showing them at car shows. He was also an avid motorcyclist and appreciated the opportunity to ride with his friends and family. He also enjoyed flying airplanes, competition shooting, and was a major history buff. One area he really liked to explore was family genealogy.
