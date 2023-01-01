Robert Lee “Bob” DeLong Jr., age 70, passed away peacefully at home, early Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born March 4, 1952, to Robert and Charlotte (West) DeLong Sr., in Portsmouth, VA.
On August 25, 1973, he married Pamela Dyer in Baldwin. Bob had worked in sales for the Grand Haven Tribune; and then he and Pam owned and operated several small businesses. In 2000, they purchased Ladd’s and Co., of Norton Shores, where he loved to talk to people, build relationships and make lasting friendships.
