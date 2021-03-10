Robert “Bob” Gerald Lintjer Jr., age 71 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, after a long-time battle with cancer. He was born on December 2, 1949, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Robert G. and Dorothy (Westra) Lintjer Sr.
Bob played football for and graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1968. He went on to play football for Western Michigan University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He then taught for Fruitport Community Schools, and later, took his love of football and put it to good use, coaching for both Grand Haven High School and Flint Southwestern Academy varsity football teams.
