A Celebration of Life honoring Dr. Robert "Bob" A. Halle, for family and friends, will be held at the Spring Lake Country Club on Thursday, December 23, 2021, starting at 2 p.m. Full Military Honors to be performed by the American Legion, Charles A. Conklin Post 28, at 4 p.m. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.

