Robert “Bob” Jeremy Erskin, age 44, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Hospice of North Ottawa-Heartwood Lodge, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 3, 1975, in St. Louis, Michigan, to Howard and Aleta (Thrush) Erskin. Robert married Stacey Scanlan on October 22, 2016, in Grand Haven. Robert graduated from St. Louis High School and went on to become a tool and die maker, working for Trans-Matic Manufacturing in Holland, Michigan. He was former cubmaster for Pack 3014 in Spring Lake and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his two children and niece, Finnley. Robert will be lovingly remembered and missed deeply by his wife, Stacey; daughter, Kelsey (Tom) Savard of Muskegon; son, Kelvin Erskin of Grand Haven; in-laws, Dan and Carol Scanlan of Grand Haven; mother, Aleta (Rusty) Robinson of Elk Rapids; life-long friend, Aaron (Jodi) Wenzlick; sister, Rebecca (Mike) Little; brothers: Ken and Tim Erskin, and Ryan Lott; sister-in-law, Nicki (Tim) Tiefenbach; niece, Finnley; and mother of his children, Lynn Scott. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Erskin.
The Memorial Service for Robert will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Kristine Aragon Bruce officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven Schools Foundation Endowment Fund, c/o Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Robert’s online guestbook.
