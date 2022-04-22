Robert “Bob” John Joyce, age 89, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at home. He was born July 26, 1932, in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, to Edward Leo and Margaret Edith (McGowan) Joyce; and married Sue C. Simpson on April 24, 1954, in Uniontown, Penn. Sue preceded him in death on December 4, 2021.
Bob graduated from Waynesburg University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the United States Air Force. He worked for Rheem Manufacturing and Grief Brothers Manufacturing in the steel drum industry in sales. Bob was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, he was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, and he was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. He was a proud founding member of PADI card 71 (Professional Association Dive Instructors). Bob loved to golf and spent many hours on the links.
